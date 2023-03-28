Tekken 8 Shows Off Jun Kazuma’s Return

Tekken 8 is coming, looking to surpass what its predecessor did in every way. That might sound like a basic goal, but it’s more nuanced than that. The previous title helped elevate the series to heights it hadn’t seen in some time. So with the upcoming title, they want to keep that momentum rolling in a big way, and that means continuing the saga of the Mishima clan. But just when one clan member dies, another seemingly comes back to life! We say that because today, the game dropped the trailer for the return of Jun Kazama!

If you’re not versed in the lore, Jun Kazama is the mother of the franchise’s main character, Jin. She had a “relationship” with Kazuya Mishima, and that gave birth to Jin and all the baggage that came with it. Always one with nature, she raised Jin to be like her but sensed that evil would come for them. She battled a monster known as Ogre, and when Jin came to help, she was gone. It was long assumed she was dead, which is why Jin sought revenge on all who had harmed her, including his family in Heihachi and Kazuya Mishima.

However, as you’ll see in the trailer below, Jun is very much alive and able to kick butt with the rest of them. Long-time veterans of the series may have forgotten that she was a capable martial artist before her “disappearance” and was trained in the Kazama martial arts style. She even entered the second King of the Iron Fist tournament to try and quell the evil that was within Kazuya.

Her move set is very fluid and uses various elements to her advantage. She won’t be one that you underestimate, and it’ll be curious to see how she factors into the main story.

Love is a mother's most powerful weapon, and Jun Kazama is ready to wield it.



See her in action against Kazua in today's new Tekken 8 trailer. pic.twitter.com/lktrEfoKq7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 28, 2023

We know that the gist of the story’s plot will focus on Jin versus Kazuya, who wishes to end their feud once and for all. Perhaps that is why Jun is coming back after all these years. She might seek to purify the two to stop the blood feud from continuing and stop the darkness that she may feel is still coming for them all.

If nothing else, she might be the calming influence that Jin needs so that he doesn’t get trapped in the Devil Gene form that he’s used in the past.

It’ll be an interesting thing to watch unfold when Tekken 8 arrives.