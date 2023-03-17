Tekken 8 Gameplay Trailer Looks At King

The Tekken franchise is getting its eighth mainline installment. Since the game was first announced, we have seen a steady release of marketing materials to hype up the upcoming launch. This has allowed a look into what’s to come with this new game installment release. But while we wait for the game to receive a release date, these marketing materials serve another purpose. It’s allowing players a look at how some of their favorite past characters will look in this next major release. We’ve seen several characters get a gameplay showcase, and now we have another to highlight.

In a new video upload today, the developers are sharing a snippet of gameplay footage for King fans. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you know that two characters have taken the name, King. It’s also one of the more recognizable characters in the entire franchise. Because the King character has a jaguar mask, it’s hard not to forget this character in the franchise. Both of the characters that served as King in the games are luchadores from Mexico with a focus on supporting orphans. Now we have a look into King’s movements being used in the upcoming Tekken 8 video game.

The gameplay looks to show just how fast-paced and brutal King can be in a match. You’ll get to see him face a couple of different characters, including the previously revealed character gameplay showcase of Paul Phoenix. If you haven’t seen Paul Phoenix in action, you can check out that gameplay reveal footage right here. At any rate, we’re thrilled to see what characters are next for a gameplay reveal trailer after the release of King’s.

We know that there are a few notable returning characters coming into the game, such as Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, and Nina Williams. But alongside the returning characters are bound to be some exciting newcomers as well. With Tekken 8 looking to bring a more action-packed and fast-paced aggressive gameplay style, players will want to get ready for a real fight. Tekken 8 doesn’t have an exact release date just yet, but we do know that when the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.