Tekken 8 Latest Gameplay Trailer Highlights Jack-8

Tekken fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming launch of the series’ next mainline installment. We were given the grand reveal that Tekken 8 was in development, but details on just when the game will launch have yet to be unveiled. Still, we’re getting plenty of gameplay highlight trailers for a variety of different characters. While there are bound to be plenty of new reveals for the roster, the collection of confirmed games has brought in plenty of iconic characters from the franchise’s history.

Included in the mix were characters like Paul Phoenix, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, and King II. Although, we know that there will be a new inclusion to the game. One of those characters to be added into the mix is Jack-8. Although, if you have been a franchise fan, you know this is not necessarily a new character. Jack’s have been in the majority of the previous video game installments. These humanoid characters have been crafted for different tasks, but these Jacks tend to get tweaked or upgraded with each new game installment.

That’s the case with Jack-8, which is a new, improved version of the character in the game franchise. Now players interested in trying the game out will get a look into the character in action. In the trailer, we’re getting a battle between Jack-8 and King II which shows off just how incredibly powerful this new version of Jack can be when it enters a match. Of course, you can see the fight in action within the trailer we have embedded above.

Meanwhile, those of you still interested in playing Tekken 8 will have to hold tight. We still don’t have a release date attached to the game just yet. But again, since Bandai Namco Entertainment has been providing a steady stream of trailers to hype up the different characters, we have enough content to hopefully keep fans excited for the upcoming launch. With that said, even though we don’t know just when the development team will have Tekken 8 available in the marketplace, we do know what platforms the game will launch on. Currently, Tekken 8 is set to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. Again, in the meantime, you can check out the latest gameplay trailer highlight for Jack-8 in the video we have embedded above.