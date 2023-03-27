The Last of Us Part 1 Can Now Be Preloaded On Steam

The Last of Us has really gained a new following recently. Thanks to the hit HBO live-action adaptation series, there are now more fans of the IP. But with these newfound fans come new potential players for the game. Fortunately, you can enjoy this title experience from the PlayStation 3 up to the PlayStation 5. From the original release, remastered edition, and a complete remake, plenty of options exist to try your hand at the game. With that said, this game is officially coming to the PC platform for the first time ever. Best of all, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, The Last of Us Part 1 hits the PC platform tomorrow, March 28, 2023.

If you have a capable PC that can run The Last of Us Part 1 on PC, then you might have already kept this game on your radar. So if that’s the case, you could have already pre-ordered a copy of the game. If not, there’s still time, as again, this title doesn’t actually launch into the marketplace until tomorrow. One of the reasons you might want to go ahead and get this game purchased prior to its release is the fact that you’ll have a preload available. Preloads actually started yesterday, March 26, 2023. So if you’re on Steam and ordered the game, you are now able to download the game onto your PC platform.

For those who might be familiar with preloading, it’s essentially a means to download and install the game ahead of time. We see a similar option for different games on console platforms as well. Overall, it’s a means to allow players the ability to have the game already installed on their desired platforms beforehand. This way, you do not have to spend time downloading and then installing a game when it launches into the marketplace. Likewise, this is a great option to run with if you don’t have a fast internet connection, as before, some players were forced into waiting until the following day to really get a chance to enjoy a new game release.

With that said, The Last of Us Part 1 is set to launch on the PC platform tomorrow, March 28, 2023. Although, you will find that the game is currently available on the PlayStation 5 platform. In the meantime, you might want to make sure your PC is capable of running the game; you can check out the official PC system requirements featured below. Additionally, a trailer for the upcoming PC release can be viewed in the video we have embedded above.

The Last of Us Part I PC System Requirements

Minimum

Performance: 30 FPS 720P Low Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / i7-4770K

GPU: AMD Radeon 470 4 GB / GTX 970 4 GB / 1050 Ti 4 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Recommended

Performance: 60 FPS 1080P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 3600X / i7-8700

GPU: AMD Radeon 5800 XT 8 GB / AMD Radeon 6600 XT 8 GB / RTX 2070 Super 8 GB / RTX 3060 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Performance

Performance: 60 FPS 1440P High Settings

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600X / i7-9700k

GPU: AMD Radeon 6750 XT / RTX 2080 Ti

RAM: 32 GB

SSD: 100 GB

Ultra