Resident Evil 4 Remake Has Officially Released

The launch trailer hints that Capcom may have taken a turn with this remake's storyline as well.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has officially launched. It is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.

You can buy the game for Steam here. The Xbox Store page is here, and the PlayStation Store page is here.

Note that these are links to the Standard Edition. If you had preordered Resident Evil 4 Remake, there are a range of DLC and bonuses that may have come you’re your version of the game.

If you didn’t preorder, you still have the option to buy the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition comes with this exclusive content:

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Casual’

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Romantic’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Hero’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Villain’

Leon Accessory: ‘Sunglasses (Sporty)’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Sentinel Nine’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Skull Shaker’

‘Original Ver.’ Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

If you happened to order the Standard Edition first, you can still buy these as part of the Resident Evil 4 Remake Extra DLC Pack.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had a somewhat tumultuous launch, though not because of Capcom or any problems with development. Rather, the distribution of the game seems to have been subject to some strange shenanigans.

GameStop seemed to have made too many orders for the game and cancelled their pre-orders. That included many digital pre-orders and all pre-orders made in store.

On the flip side, several players evidently received their copies of Resident Evil 4 Remake far ahead of launch. Capcom has also curiously not communicated with the public about either situation.

Capcom promised a lot of interesting additions to this remake. These include a New Game Plus mode, and a photo mode. They will also make use of the PlayStation’s unique features, which include haptic feedback on the DualShock 4 and the DualSense controllers.

Capcom has also promised that they will be releasing a VR mode for that is exclusive only to the PlayStation 5 and PSVR 2. Evidently, the studio hadn’t had enough time to finish work on this mode, possibly because the dev kits were sent out somewhat later. Still, this will be a plum addition to PSVR 2 experiences, and it will be free DLC when it releases.

Capcom also released the official launch trailer. This is a story trailer, that hints that once again, they have taken a turn with this remake and changed the way the story goes in comparison to the original. You can watch the official trailer below.