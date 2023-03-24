Mar10 Day Celebration Continues With Mario’s Heaviest Hitters On Sale

Whether its karting, platforming, or level creation, now's the time to buy more Mario than you can handle.

Nintendo has surprisingly extended its Mar10 Day celebrations today, with new sales of Mario’s heaviest hitters on Nintendo Switch.

Check out these sales for 5 games, available now until April 7, 2023, as featured on Nintendo’s website.

Super Mario Odyssey – 33 % off from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Mario’s first 3D platformer game in 21 years sees the plumber play with new mechanics, as his new hat, Cappy, is a living entity all its own. Cappy allows Mario to take over the bodies of other characters, allowing him to use their abilities in the process.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 33 % off from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Originally released in 2012 as a Wii U launch game, New Super Mario Bros U received the deluxe treatment in 2017 with a port to the Nintendo Switch. This version of the game includes New Super Luigi U, originally a standalone release, as part of the bundle. Toadette and Nabbit were added as playable characters, and players can now choose any character they wanted. However, this version also removed Boost Mode and the challenges associated with that Mode in Challenge Mode.

Super Mario Maker 2 – 33 % off from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Super Mario Maker 2 is an expansion of the original game from the Wii U. While it remains a creation game at its core, Super Mario Maker 2 adds a story mode, where you have to rebuild Princess Peach’s Castle after it was accidentally reset. It also adds many features not found in the original, including local and online co-op. Super Mario 3D World has been added as a game theme, refit to 2.5D.

Speaking of which:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 33 % off from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Originally released in 2013 on the Wii U, Super Mario 3D World is a 3D platform game that takes a different direction from Super Mario Odyssey’s open world. The camera is always fixed overhead or distant from Mario and his friends, and the game combines 2D and 3D Mario gameplay. It also has couch multiplayer, having players choose between Mario and his friends’ different unique abilities. In 2021, Super Mario 3D World was rereleased to the Switch in a bundle with Bowser’s Fury, a continuation of the story which is now set in a more open world environment.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 33 % off from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Game + Booster Course Pass) – 23 % off from $ 84.98 to $ 64.98.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the 2017 Nintendo Switch rerelease of the 2014 kart racer game originally on the Wii U. This is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with a combined 60 + million units sold across the Switch and Wii U.

In spite of its age, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still receiving updates to this day, courtesy of the Booster Course Pass DLC. This distinguishes it from the other Mario games now on sale.

It should be noted that the Booster Course Pass itself is not on sale separately. If you are already a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscriber, you also already have access to the Booster Course Pass.

If you’ve been missing one of these games, now is a great time to stock up on all the Mario you could hopefully ask for, from the Nintendo site or your own Nintendo Switch eShop.