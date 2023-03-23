Apex Legends Drops Sun Squad Collection Event Trailer

We might not be in the summer months, but that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine the heat waves and days outside. At least Apex Legends is embracing the upcoming nice weather with their special limited-time mode Heatwave. In fact, there’s a new collection event that players can partake in. A trailer drop today shows off the thrill of duking it out with your team but now with a new threat to watch out for. Heatwave brings a special twist to the game that will force players to think carefully about roaming out in the open.

You might have already recalled this game mode, as it was previously rumored to be coming into the mix. But if you haven’t noticed this game mode, we can offer a breakdown. The focus on Heatwave is avoiding the dangerous waves of heat that will damage players outside in the open. When a heatwave hits, a few options are available to avoid damage. Outside of trying to reach inside a building, you’ll have heatshields available to head under, and then there are sunglasses. That’s right; the game mode will feature special sunglasses you can pick up and use to reduce the amount of damage you would typically receive out in the open.

With that said, there are 24 items that you can unlock. These limited-time cosmetics will add a bit more flair to your favorite characters, including legendary skins for characters like Ash, Mirage, and Fuse. Developers also note that there is a reward tracker where you can earn up to 1,600 points per day, and challenges can stack with the Battle Pass, which means you can unlock multiple challenges at once.

Although, this new Sun Squad Collection Event is not set to release until March 28, 2023. So you still have some time before you’re able to dive into the game and partake in the fun. Likewise, being a limited-time event, you might want to try the game mode out before it gets removed from the mix. But at any rate, for those of you who haven’t even given Apex Legends a try, it’s a free-to-play battle royale experience. You’ll be able to go through the game right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

Players might even be able to expect more new interesting game modes dropped into Apex Legends regularly. If you don’t recall, there was a new studio Respawn Entertainment opened up. The goal for this new studio was to help aid support for Apex Legends, which could result in more thrilling content updates down the road.