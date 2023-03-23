Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened Latest Trailer Shows Sherlock Cracking

The development studio Frogwares is known for bringing out Sherlock Holmes titles into the marketplace. They have been doing these games since 2002, so chances are you might have heard of or even played one of them already. But their next release is not necessarily a new entry. Their last major release for the franchise came in 2021 with Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. But the next installment is actually a remake of their 2007 release, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened. Today a brand new trailer dropped, offering a look at Sherlock finally snapping under the pressure of a new mystery that is out of this world.

This will actually be their third entry into this particular game, as the initial installment came out in 2007 but shortly after received a remastered edition in 2008. Now the studio is preparing a remake for this title which follows Sherlock Holmes taking on a new case. When a series of individuals mysteriously vanishes from across Europe and the United States, Sherlock Holmes takes on the case to figure out what exactly is going on. However, this case puts Sherlock at the breaking point as he stumbles upon a dark cult worshiping an ancient god.

To solve this case, Sherlock is going to be forced to throw away all logic and tap into an otherworld in hopes of uncovering what is happening in our world. The latest trailer offered another look into this game, where we see Sherlock having a tough time wrapping his mind around this case, along with those close to him worrying about his sanity. Meanwhile, if you have played previous games from Frogwares, then you know what to expect from this title. It’s essentially an action-adventure title with plenty of puzzle-solving.

You’ll venture around the area in search of clues and begin your detective work in hopes of finding a means to stop this sinister plot from continuing on. Fortunately, if this game sounds like something of interest, you don’t have long to wait before you can play this game. Currently, Frogwares is set to release this game on April 11, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, check out the latest game trailer in the video we have embedded above.