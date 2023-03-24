Street Fighter 6 Video Shows Off Zangief and Marisa

Capcom is going full-tilt with their promotion of Street Fighter 6 to show off how committed they are to make this title something that all fans will love. At first, they simply showed off the various characters in the game, regardless of whether they were fresh faces or old favorites. Then they started unveiling the various modes you could play in and how expansive the online functionality would be. But now, they’ve been dropping numerous videos highlighting the game’s fighters and showing off how intense the matches can be. The latest of which dropped today and showcased two muscle-bound fighters.

It was the Russian bear fighter Zangief versus the Spartan in Marisa. It’s rare that Zangief can say he’s fought someone with plenty of muscles on them like him, but Marisa matches up. No doubt that was a reason why these two were put into such a developer match. What’s interesting here isn’t just the match but the fact that they have big body types yet different fighting styles—showing that muscles can be used in different ways depending on how you’re raised and how you’re trained. Many of Zangief’s classic moves, including his twisting piledriver, are on display. But Marisa is no slouching, using various grappling and powerhouse moves to sometimes put Zangief in his place.

But in the end, the man with the “body of iron” came out on top. You can watch the full match below.

While it may seem repetitive to showcase all these developer matches, it’s a fun way to showcase the roster and the moves they’ll be able to do. The team behind Street Fighter 6 admitted that they wanted this game to feel like one that anyone could get into no matter their skill level. That’s why they implemented several control schemes to fit whoever was playing.

Furthermore, showing off the characters, especially the newer ones like Marisa, Lily, Dee Jay, etc., might get veteran players to try out this new crop of fighters versus just sticking with who they usually main. Variety is the spice of life, after all.

If nothing else, it’s refreshing to see how much Capcom is putting into marketing the game. The team knows that it has to keep evolving to stay relevant in the fighting genre, and this game might be the opportunity they need to show that they’re still a top dog.

We’ll find out if that’s the case on June 2nd.