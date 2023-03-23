Use This One Neat Trick To Play Resident Evil 4 Remake Early

Itching to play Resident Evil 4 Remake? There’s a way to do it right now, if you did happen to preorder the game.

As explained by Video Games Chronicle, gamers tested and confirmed that if you set the time zone on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console to New Zealand, you will be able to play it now.

That’s because New Zealand already registers the day as March 24, which is the official release date for Resident Evil 4 Remake worldwide. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm that this works for PlayStation consoles, or on PCs for that matter. You are free to try for yourself but know that you take on any risks such a move entails by yourself, we cannot guarantee that it would work.

If you do have an Xbox and you preordered Resident Evil 4 Remake, this is what you can do to get playing immediately:

Sign in to your Xbox console.

Press the Xbox button to open the guide.

Select Settings > All Settings > System > Language & location.

Select your new location from the Location list, and then select Restart now

Microsoft officially states that not all content will transfer if you change your location information. So far, the players who have tried this have vouched that it works for this console.

Resident Evil 4 Remake has had some quirks when it comes to this release so far, but Capcom may not have to worry about it affecting the release too much. Their Resident Evil Remake series has proven consistently popular for this console generation. Resident Evil 4 itself is known to be a very well regarded game, so much that fans still believe it holds up in its original form.

But earlier this month, GameStop had a little snafu when it came to managing pre-orders for Resident Evil 4 Remake. It came to a point that GameStop had to cancel all in-store orders that they accepted. But they also had to cancel many, if not all, the online orders they received as well.

And then, word got around that Resident Evil 4 Remake had released early. While Capcom did send preview copies to influencers and reviewers, there were considerably more gameplay videos and streams going around than expected. Again, this probably wouldn’t harm the game’s chances in the market so maybe all’s well that ends well after all.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.