Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Feature High Republic Character

Fans are excited about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for various reasons. The first is that Respawn Entertainment did incredibly with their first title in the galaxy far, far away. The original story, the new characters that were developed, the way combat was handled, it was all fun. So with numerous paths they could go in after their ending, many wondered what they would do next. We got part of that answer in the latest trailer for the game that focused on the title’s story. In it, Cal Kestis is trying to bring down the Empire but failing, and he must change tactics.

The trailer showed old friends like Merrin alongside new allies and foes. But the character that many want to know more about is the mysterious Jedi we saw in the Bacta tank in the game’s original teaser. That character showed up in the first full trailer and the new story trailer, and within that second trailer was a key reveal that ties him to a long-gone age of the galaxy.

As noted on Reddit, the character, who is still unnamed, had a symbol on his robes that ties him to the days of the High Republic. This era was hundreds of years from the “present” seen in the Skywalker Saga. It was a tumultuous age shown through novels and comic books over the last several years and decades. The Jedi were in a higher position of power then, but things were not easy.

In the story trailer, the character notes, “How could you let this galaxy fall to this unworthy machine of an Empire?” showing that he’s not pleased with the state of the galaxy after his awakening and things that the Jedi, like Cal, was the reason for its downfall. That’s not technically inaccurate, but his logic has some flaws, as one would expect.

What will be curious is to see how his “High Republic Origin” affects his actions and possibly his abilities. Again, this is a Jedi from hundreds of years in the past. He may have some Force techniques that were “lost to the ages.” He might also try to enact a plan to bring things back to the ways of the High Republic, thus putting him on a collision course with Cal.

Not to mention, we don’t know why he was in the Bacta Tank in the first place and then left there for centuries.

All will hopefully be revealed when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives on April 28th.