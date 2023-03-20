Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Official Story Trailer Unveiled

Star Wars fans are getting a new thrilling game next month. Respawn Entertainment released quite a hit with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It followed a young Jedi that survived Order 66, which saw the Empire thrive. Throughout that journey, we watched our Jedi survivor, Cal Kestis, finally escape hiding in plain sight and attempt to grow a rebellion. With fans taking up with the game so much, it wasn’t a surprise to see Respawn Entertainment get the chance to carry out this narrative with a sequel installment. Today, the developers have finally unveiled the official story trailer for the game.

If you want to keep pushing forward with this story, then mark your calendars, April 28, 2023, will see the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. But today, a new trailer has just dropped on the official EA Star Wars YouTube channel. This brief trailer offers a bit more insight into the game and where it takes place. We know that this game is set a few years after the events of the first installment, and once again, Cal is looking to build up a fight against the Empire.

From what little was showcased, it seems that there might be a spot that could allow this group to build itself up and thrive. Although, it will be a battle against the darkness as you attempt to secure the area at whatever cost necessary. We’re expecting another epic journey, and we don’t have too long of a wait to endure before we’re able to step right back into the action. With the hunt still going on to find any surviving Jedi, it will be interesting to see if Cal ends up crossing paths with any familiar faces or newcomers that managed to avoid the Jedi extinction.

At any rate, you can get an early look into the game with the story trailer we have embedded above. It’s a bit brief, with the entirety of the footage lasting less than two minutes. But again, we don’t have too much of a wait before us. Currently, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on April 28, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Meanwhile, this is not the only news to emerge online from the folks over at Respawn Entertainment. If you haven’t already heard, there is a new studio that was recently opened up in Wisconsin. This new studio will aid in the development of Respawn Entertainment’s other heavy-hitting video game IP, Apex Legends.