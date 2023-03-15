FTC Seeking Microsoft’s Exclusivity Plans For Future ZeniMax Media Games

Microsoft made a massive bid to acquire Activision Blizzard. We’re sure you’re well familiar with the bid as it’s been heavily reported now for months. Regulators are currently deciding on whether this deal can go through or not. So while Microsoft continues to make its case for Call of Duty games, hitting as many platforms as possible, the FTC is looking to see what the future may hold for other games under the Xbox umbrella. In particular, we’re learning about a new docket that has come out to the public thanks to Stephen Totilo. This new docket reveals that the FTC is interested in the future of ZeniMax Media releases.

Prior to the acquisition bid for Activision Blizzard, Microsoft managed to pick up ZeniMax Media and its collection of studios. One of the biggest being Bethesda from that deal. Bethesda is gearing up to release Starfield, a major new RPG title release for the company, and it’s already set to be exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. But what the future beyond that release looks like for Microsoft is what FTC is getting at. They would like to see if these games will also become widely available and potentially released for competitor platforms.

NEW: The FTC's lawyers are dissatisfied with the documents Microsoft has/hasn't disclosed in the lead-up to their trial over the Activision deal



– They want more on Microsoft's ZeniMax exclusivity plans

– More about Microsoft's "next-generation gaming ecosystem" (do tell!)

-… — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 15, 2023

One of the major games that Bethesda will be working on after the launch of Starfield is the next major installment for The Elder Scrolls. We know that is in the works, although it’s not something to hit heavy development until after the launch of Starfield. What we don’t know just yet is what platforms this game would land on. It could very well continue to be exclusive to the likes of Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. If the FTC can gain some insight into the future plans, we might learn just where we could see The Elder Scrolls VI.

Of course, we don’t know just how much information will be shared and if we’ll learn anything regarding the future of games like The Elder Scrolls VI or if it will provide release plans for other projects under ZeniMax Media. At any rate, this is all in an effort to determine whether the FTC will give the green light on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Plenty of attention is on the regulators now to see just what the future of Activision Blizzard and its franchises like Call of Duty will end up.