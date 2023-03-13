Hogwarts Legacy Achievements Might Be Glitched For Some Players

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the more anticipated video game titles heading into the marketplace this year. It seems the hype was justified as it received great reviews, and fans have continued to enjoy the game now a month after its release. But it seems that some players are missing out on achievements for the Xbox Series X/S platform. Thanks to a new Reddit post, we’re finding out that some players are missing an achievement from early in the game campaign.

A Reddit post by user NickySnipez revealed two trophies that show only 83% of gamers have managed to earn The Sort Who Makes an Entrance achievement. This is an early achievement where players complete the introduction and finish the Sorting Ceremony. But players are confused because 95% of gamers managed to unlock A Talent for Spending achievement, which is spending 5 Talent Points, which is possible after the sorting ceremony. So it’s a wonder how some players pulled this achievement off without unlocking the introduction achievement to the video game.

There are theories that this might have had something to do with players sorting into their houses and selecting a wand before the game was released. But others had said that this achievement would still unlock regardless if these items were chosen before the game was released into the marketplace. So it could be that this game is still dealing with bugs that are directly affecting achievements not being triggered during the campaign. Typically, this is not a big issue for developers, as we’ve seen a similar issue in games.

When the fix comes out, these achievements are usually credited to accounts without players repeating any of the missions or objectives. Although, we’ll have to wait and see if these stats resolve themselves after an update comes out into the game. Meanwhile, for those of you who haven’t already picked up a copy of Hogwarts Legacy, the game is currently available to purchase on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. As for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners, the game was recently delayed, with the title now set to launch until May 5, 2023. Lastly, we know Nintendo Switch players will be receiving the game on July 25, 2023.

If you want a bit more insight into the game and our overall impressions, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage of Hogwarts Legacy. You can check out our thoughts on the game in the video we have embedded below.