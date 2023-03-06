Hogwarts Legacy Was Delayed For Xbox One & PlayStation 4 Platforms

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out into the marketplace as we headed into 2023. However, since the game inched closer to the release date, Avalanche Software unveiled that they needed more time to ensure that they were able to bring the game out as intended. As a result, the title was pushed back for last-generation console platforms. Since then, it looks like there is still some work that needs to be done as we have yet another delay unveiled for the last-generation platforms. More specifically, this delay is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

It was just last month that players were finally able to embark on their own magical journey. Hogwarts Legacy launched on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on February 10, 2023. While fans have been going through their journey as fifth-year students at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, those on last-generation platforms were forced to endure a long wait. Initially, the delay announced was forcing the game to hit the marketplace in April of this year. But as mentioned, the developers have taken to Twitter and revealed that the studio needs more time to deliver the best possible experience across all platforms.

Now the goal is to see Hogwarts Legacy launched into the marketplace for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms on May 5, 2023. That is a bit longer of a wait, but at the very least, it wasn’t pushed further toward the end of the year. Likewise, it doesn’t look like the delay was warranted for the Nintendo Switch platform. Although, we know that Hogwarts Legacy was already planned for Nintendo Switch at a later date. So while players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms will receive the game on May 5, 2023, Nintendo Switch players should still expect the game to launch on July 25, 2023.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, you’re essentially going to Hogwarts as a late arrival. Taking place well before the events of Harry Potter, players will create a unique student to go through classes, learn of rare ancient magic, and prevent a sinister plot to take control of this unique power. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title. If you want more insight into the game and overall impressions, you can check out our review of the game in the video coverage down below.