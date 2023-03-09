Fortnite Has Just Teased Attack On Titan In The Game!

Why has Fortnite dominated the battle royale world since basically the moment it came out? Simply put, it knows how to keep delivering content to gamers and thus keep them returning to the game. Of course, it does help that the gameplay loop of the title is addicting, and many will strive to get the No.1 ranking. But when you continually and constantly throw in new skins of the best characters in fiction and beyond, you will get people wondering what is coming next. The good news is that Epic Games officially revealed what’s coming next: Attack on Titan.

This new collaboration is perfect because of the status of the anime of Attack on Titan. Its final season continues to stretch via specials, the first of which dropped recently and was adored by fans and critics. By the end of the year, the story will finally be done, so now is the perfect time to bring characters from the anime into the game. Based on the picture below, they recreated the classic poster for the series and teased who the first character’s skin will be:

Yep, we’re getting Eren Yaeger first, and that shouldn’t be too much of a surprise as he’s both the protagonist and antagonist of the series, depending on when you’re watching it. He’s one of the most complex characters in anime history and deserves to be the first rep from the show/manga in the game.

If you’re curious, a certain leaker has dropped an image of how Eren will look in the game. As expected, Eren’s skin has been stylized to fit Fortnite, much like many other characters over the years. That same leaker also noted that two more skins would be introduced alongside Eren, but they couldn’t find images or text stating who they were.

The easy guess would be Mikasa, the loyal helper to Eren and one of the toughest anime women you’ll ever meet. The third could be anyone, but we wouldn’t put it past them to make a straight-up Titan Skin. After all, why not have a mode dedicated to a massive Titan trying to destroy the island and seeing if people could come together to defeat it?

Or, it could be a power-up you use in battle to get a one-time edge over your opponents.

No release date for the skin has been announced yet. But given that they posted art of the collaboration, we’d expect a date to be given soon.