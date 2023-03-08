New Pre-Order Bonus For Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Revealed!

We are a little over two months away from the release of Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and fans are getting increasingly hyped with each day. They know that, by all likelihood, the game will not only be great, but it’ll be a Game of the Year contender. The previous title in the franchise was life-changing for the series, and the sequel seems to be set up for even grander adventures. But before fans can get their hands on the title, they must make an important decision. That decision is about what pre-order bonus they want to get!

You might think we’re joking, but it’s a competitive market out there regarding pre-order bonuses. You can get knick-knacks and trinkets between the mainline stores and the companies that make the games if you pre-order at the right spot. As detailed by Nintendo Everything, the Nintendo UK store has its own pre-order bonus, should you desire it. In their pre-order, you can get special coins made for the game and a little pouch to carry them and other things in.

Are they the best pre-order bonuses ever? No. But will some people want to get them? Yes.

If you’re looking for a different kind of pre-order bonus, head to the link above and see all the various companies offering something if you pre-order the title from them.

In the meantime, we’ll focus on Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and talk about the many things we do and don’t know about the game. Even with a new trailer via last month’s Nintendo Direct, many questions are being raised.

We know that Ganondorf is all but confirmed to be the villain of the piece due to a voiceover in the last trailer and the return of the blood-red moon that was tied to Ganon in the first game. We also know that alongside the new powers that Link will have via his “new arm,” he can wield vehicles to help him get around the various parts of Hyrule both on the ground and in the sky.

There have also been teases of characters and monsters from past games that could make a return. Not the least is the Goddes Hylia and the spirit of the Master Sword known as Fi.

Many fans hope we’ll get at least one more trailer before the May 12th release date, but only Nintendo knows if that’ll happen.