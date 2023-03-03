Doom 4 2012 Concept Trailer Surfaces Online

The Doom franchise is a massive one. This IP has been around for years, and it has gained a strong following. Players seemingly can’t get enough of taking down demonic scum and saving humanity from total annihilation. However, not every Doom game makes it out to the general public. Like all video game projects, there are a series of changes and even versions that get scrapped. Before we received the reboot of sorts with Doom, id Software was looking at a Doom 4 release that we’ve already seen concept art and footage of in the past.

This Doom 4 project was based on Earth, and it looked like there was more of an action horror experience. Now we have new footage released to give a little more insight into what we almost received. The latest footage that surfaced online apparently is a concept trailer for Doom, the game we received back in 2016. However, the footage features the assets that were made for the initial Doom 4 project. You can check out that footage in full within the video we have embedded above. Likewise, you can see how the game installment leaned more into a horror video game experience compared to what we received in 2016.

Fans have been a bit split on the footage. It’s clear that their fanbase is thankful that the developers opted to reboot the development project and ended up with the gameplay experience we received with the 2016 Doom release. However, there are some fans that would have liked to experience a more horror-focused Doom game. While the developers may end up returning to deliver another Doom game that touches on a more horror-themed experience, their success with both Doom and Doom Eternal proved that they made the right decision to scrap Doom 4.

At any rate, it’s always interesting to see some of this past concept art, gameplay, and trailer footage surfaced online. There are communities out there that attempt to preserve all of the creative work and past concepts of canceled games. We’re sure there is even more content out there somewhere for Doom 4 waiting to be uncovered. In the meantime, at the very least, we have this latest concept trailer to add to preservation.