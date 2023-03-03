Death Stranding 2 May Feature Artist Woodkid

Death Stranding was a massive hit for Hideo Kojima as his debut title from Kojima Productions. Fortunately, we know that we’re getting even more of the franchise with Death Stranding 2. The video game project is currently in development, and for fans waiting for more details to emerge, you’re pretty fortunate. We might have another shred of news surfacing online regarding what we expect to see in the upcoming sequel installment. A new podcast episode with Hideo Kojima, which Comicbook.com reported, hinted at an artist that we could see pop up within the game.

In Death Stranding 2, there might be some music produced by Woodkid. Or, at the very least, it looks like Hideo Kojima made mention of Woodkid during the podcast. According to Hideo, the two have spent quite a bit of time going out to eat. He went on to say that he can’t say what project it is that they are working on, but he’s sure that most of you could probably guess. Now there’s a chance that this might not be an artist collaboration for Death Stranding 2, but there is plenty of focus right now on the game project. We’ve already seen several previous comments from Hideo Kojima on the work the studio is putting into the game.

If you don’t recall, Death Stranding 2 recently hit the headlines from another comment Hideo Kojima made. It was previously stated that Hideo Kojima put quite a bit of focus on ensuring the narrative for Death Stranding 2 featured actress Elle Fanning. Hideo noted that the actress’s involvement with the game was incredibly crucial for the storyline. Otherwise, there would have likely been several adjustments made to the game. Of course, since Death Stranding 2 was announced, there has yet to be a showcase of Elle Fanning’s character or what her role is in this game’s narrative.

Regardless, there are bound to be plenty of players eager to jump right back into the Death Stranding sequel. Players interested in going through the game will have to wait as we’re still not certain just when the upcoming installment will land in the marketplace. Meanwhile, while there is plenty of focus on Death Stranding 2, Kojima Productions has another game project in the works. Recently the Xbox team met with the studio head on the upcoming joint project collaboration. Unfortunately, we know even less about that game compared to Death Stranding 2.