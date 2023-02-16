Kerbal Space Program 2 Devs Brought Out An Early Access Trailer

Kerbal Space Program was a huge hit when it launched and continues to be enjoyed to this very day. Players were in charge of a space program as they attempted to build a successful rocket. Taking control of these little alien critters, you would set them off into a blaze of glory as they attempted to reach the stars. Of course, most often, it was a trial-and-error effort. Rockets would blow up or spin out of control, leaving a chaotic mess. It was part of the fun as you attempted to build up a rocket that could go further than before, and we’ve seen players get quite creative over the years.

However, we knew that there was a sequel in the works. Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming out, and it’s going to deliver the same kind of experience. However, you can expect plenty of enhancements along the way, whether that’s new stunning visuals, more parts to use in your build, along with brand new features. Included in the mix are colonies. With colonies, players will build structures and space stations to keep our travelers safe. Deep space exploration should make for quite the adventure, knowing you can plant a hub of sorts. We’re sure that building these colonies will prove to be a challenge, just like when it comes to crafting these incredible rockets.

Today, a new video trailer has been uploaded online. Developers are sharing the early access trailer for Kerbal Space Program 2. If you were not aware, the game would be entering the marketplace as an early access title first. As a result, you might experience some bugs, and some features are slowly added compared to the full launch title. But this build will at least get you started, and you don’t have long to wait before it becomes accessible. Players will soon see the game launch into the marketplace this coming week.

Those of you interested in starting your next big chapter building a space program, can mark your calendars. The early access build will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on February 24, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the early access game trailer for the title in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, the previous title release, Kerbal Space Program, is available to pick up and play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.