Nintendo Promises To Fix Fire Emblem Engage Bug

Many elements of Fire Emblem Engage were new or fresh for the franchise. One of the biggest ones was the Emblem Rings that players would wear to get boosts in battle. But another was the online features. While there have been small multiplayer modes in the past, they haven’t been the norm. But with the newest title, that changed via the “Relay Trials” and others. In Relay Trials, you’ll play alongside other players and attempt to defeat a map in record time. It’s a unique twist on co-op play, and some are enjoying it.

That being said, others aren’t enjoying it as much due to how the mode is currently buggy. Specifically, if you hit the “Random” function regarding who to play with and then select “Take Over,” you’ll get an error message that won’t let you continue. Some are even kept out of private battles due to this bug. On their Japanese Twitter handle, Nintendo said they’re looking into the issue and hope to fix it ASAP. However, it’s hard to know exactly when the update will happen.

They claim, however, that if you manually input the codes of people you’re trying to play with, you can enjoy matches with them without getting the error code.

Given that this mode hasn’t been in the franchise in the past, it’s somewhat understandable that a bug like this happened. Some believe that it was due to the Day One Patch that this error happened, but that’s hard to prove.

Regardless, many enjoy Fire Emblem Engage and posting their images and clips of the game online. One trend that has been popping up frequently is posting battles where incredibly low percentage rates for critical attacks happen often. For example, we’ve seen videos where people get hit with a critical attack despite only having a 1% chance to get it and one Arena battle where a character got multiple critical hits despite only having a 6% chance to do so.

Gamers are also enjoying the conversations between the characters and the Emblems. The Emblems, as noted before, are one of the game’s highlights as they represent past entries in the franchise. So seeing them in these “new forms” and granting characters special battle abilities is unique.

Moreover, the Expansion Pass for the game is out in its “Wave 1” form, allowing players to get two new Emblem Rings and more items to enjoy.

