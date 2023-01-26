Fire Emblem Engage: Wyvern Riding Guide | Tips & Tricks

Fire Emblem Engage is chock-full of things to do, people to meet, and battles to fight. But sometimes you just want to kick back, relax, and take a break from all this war stuff. That’s where side activities come into play, and thankfully, the game has a whole bunch of them to sink your teeth into.

Now, not all side activities are made equal, and some are plain naff (looking at you, Strength Training). However, there is one that manages to stand tall amongst the chaff – Wyvern Riding. If you wanted your Fire Emblem game to be augmented with a Panzer Dragoon-like on-rail shooter, then boy, do we have some good news for you.

How To Unlock Wyvern Riding

Wyvern Riding has one of the more unusual unlock requirements as it requires you to do 2 things before obtaining it. Firstly, you need to complete Chapter 10. This is at Destinea Cathedral, and to avoid spoilers, we won’t say anything else on that front. Secondly, you also need to Promote Alear from Dragon Child to Divine Dragon. This can be done from Level 10 and requires a Master Seal.

With both of these requirements met, you are ready to ride Wyverns.

Where To Find Wyvern Riding

Once Wyvern Riding has been unlocked, all you need to do is make your way to the designated location whilst at the Somniel. This is marked on your map, but for quick reference, it is near the Horse Stables and Strength training locations on the northeastern side of the map. Alternatively, you can Fast Travel to get there instantly. Talk to whoever is standing at the designated location, and you are good to go.

What Is Wyvern Riding?

Wyvern Riding is like nothing else in Fire Emblem Engage. Wyvern Riding is an ‘on-rails shooter’, similar to the likes of Sin And Punishment, Panzer Dragoon, or Link’s Crossbow Training (points if you can remember that Wii classic). To hop on a Wyvern and fly around the Somniel blasting targets for points.

It’s very easy to control and the further you get in the story, the more difficulties and courses you unlock. It is surprisingly well-crafted and a lot of fun.

How Scoring Works

Scoring in Wyvern Riding is very simple – you shoot targets and score points. However, there are some things to note when shooting targets as the order in which you blast them determines how many points you gain. It’s very light, so we will give a quick breakdown of how it all works.

Standard – These are your standard targets and they are worth a measly 100 points. These are your most common, and shooting them is often the way to go. However, don’t be too trigger-happy as other targets can augment their value.

– These are your standard targets and they are worth a measly 100 points. These are your most common, and shooting them is often the way to go. However, don’t be too trigger-happy as other targets can augment their value. Explosive – These targets are worth a whopping 300 points, and as the name suggests, they explode when hit. The best part? Every target they destroy when exploding is also worth 300 points – including standard targets. Always shoot these first for a massive boost in points.

– These targets are worth a whopping 300 points, and as the name suggests, they explode when hit. The best part? Every target they destroy when exploding is also worth 300 points – including standard targets. Always shoot these first for a massive boost in points. Chain – Chain targets are worth 150 points, however, they will automatically break other targets nearby rewarding each target with 150 points (instead of the usual 100). Be sure to aim for these first.

– Chain targets are worth 150 points, however, they will automatically break other targets nearby rewarding each target with 150 points (instead of the usual 100). Be sure to aim for these first. Power Up – Finally, Power Up will grant you a temporary buff whilst also granting you a staggering 500 points for your trouble.

To reach the highest rank in Wyvern Riding (SSS), you need to hit just about every target. In addition, you also need to make sure you are making the most out of Explosive, Chain, and Power Up targets as these will drastically increase your points gain.

If you want an easier ride, you can enlist Sommie to help you. Somie will automatically fire, however, Sommie will not fire accurately. Whilst you will likely destroy all targets using Sommie, you are unlikely to hit the right targets at the right time, reducing your score by a hefty amount. Sommie is great for newcomers to this kind of game, however, if high scores are your goal, keep Sommie on land.

That’s all we have for Fire Emblem Engage for now. Be sure to check out our other articles for more tips & tricks,