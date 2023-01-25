Disney Dreamlight Valley Outlines Early 2023 Roadmap

Update:

We previously noted a date for the Update 3 in this article but there is currently no official release date at the moment. The article has been updated to reflect accurate information.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been nothing short of a massive hit for developers Gameloft. The magical life-sim-meets-farming-with-Disney-characters game has seen widespread popularity. That doesn’t seem like it’ll be slowing down anytime soon, and now Gameloft has shared its vision for the first part of this year in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A new roadmap has been unveiled by the developers that outlines some of the content players can expect to see making its way into the game as of next month. The first major update of 2023 in Disney Dreamlight Valley will introduce both Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen. These two characters will also bring new storylines into the game and will provide a bit more progression from the game’s original main story, as well as further unlocking the secrets of the Frosted Heights biome.

The update will also bring a new Star Path into Disney Dreamlight Valley, which will replace the current festive-themed Star Path. This new set of tiered rewards will be focused on celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary, with the following Star Path set to celebrate the iconic Disney Parks later in April. In addition to this, April will also see the introduction of another familiar face in the form of Simba from The Lion King. Simba will join his uncle Scar, who previously joined the roster of Valley villagers as part of last October’s villains update. The roadmap also suggests that further characters will be moving into Disney Dreamlight Valley as new realms unlock in April, although we’ll have to wait and see which legendary faces make their way into the game in a few months’ time.

The roadmap also reveals Gameloft’s plans for the rest of the year. Summer 2023 is set to bring about some big reveals in terms of the game’s main storyline, with the secret to The Forgetting being explored further. Additionally, a new Disney princess will be heading into the Valley in the summer, which is when it looks like players will finally discover whose home the pumpkin in the Forgotten Lands actually is.

Other features planned for this year include more decorations and furniture, additional clothing and items for character customisation, new realms and even more Disney characters. Perhaps most interesting though is the plan for multiplayer to be implemented in the game at some point this year. How exactly multiplayer will work in Disney Dreamlight Valley is unclear at the moment, but according to Gameloft there’ll be a focus on socialisation and showing off players’ villages to one another. Watch this space for further updates on multiplayer. All in all, the future is looking very bright for Disney Dreamlight Valley and its players.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Source