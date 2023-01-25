Dead Space Remake Developers Talk DualSense Haptic Feedback

Dead Space is one of the big horror games we’ll be diving into this year. It’s actually one of the first horror games of 2023 that are on plenty of players’ wishlists. While we’re just waiting a couple more days before the game arrives, developers still have time to provide highlights. Today, the development team offered some insight into Dead Space and the PlayStation 5 DualSense features through the official PlayStation Blog. This new controller setup for Sony has proven to be quite popular, and you can be assured that Dead Space will be taking advantage of its features.

On the PlayStation Blog, the senior brand manager for Motive Studios, Vincent Wang, offered some insight into the DualSense features. If you own a PlayStation 5, then you’re likely already well familiar with the DualSense. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers might entice some players to pick up the PlayStation 5 and its DualSense. It should make for an overall more immersive experience which is exactly what Motive Studios is leaning on for PlayStation 5 owners.

Motive Studios stated that each weapon would offer a unique feel and sensation. For instance, one of the big weapons you’ll be using in Dead Space is the Plasma Cutter. Now with the DualSense, you’ll feel the slight vibration when you push past the required threshold of the trigger before the trigger pushes back up for another shot. Likewise, the vibrations of your DualSense will differ depending on the situation. An example given is when Isaac’s magnetic boots activate zero-gravity areas. Players would be able to feel each step as they make their way through some of the wreckage of the USG Ishimura.

Players will get to feel some of these DualSense immersive sensations soon. Currently, Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, 2023. While the focus here was the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense, you’ll find the game will also release for the PC along with the Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, while we wait for the game to release, check out the game launch trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Source