Atomic Heart Has Officially Gone Gold

Fans who have been waiting on Atomic Heart now have something to cheer about. The development team at Mundfish has hit a new milestone for the game. Announced through their official Twitter account today, Atomic Heart has reached the fabled gold status. This should entice some players to pre-order the game or gear them up for its launch next month. With all that said, we still have a slight wait to endure as the game won’t be available until next month. But it doesn’t look like there will be anything right now to delay the title from hitting the store shelves.

For those of you who might not be aware, going gold is a significant milestone for a game. This essentially means that the developers are done with a build that can be pressed to discs. Now the game can hit manufacturing to get the physical copies of the game ready for marketplaces and retailers around the world. Of course, that doesn’t mean the developers are completely done with the project. Instead, the game build is typically still in development, with most studios providing a day-one update for video games. So while the initial build is ready for retailers, you’ll still find the developers will be working on various updates in hopes of clearing out any bugs or technical performance issues.

That’s typically what happens, at least, so we’ll have to wait and see if there’s any day-one update hitting Atomic Heart when it officially launches. Again, the game is not slated to release until February 21, 2023. Fortunately, the game is launching for a variety of platforms, so if you’re not on the latest-generation console platforms, you still might be in luck. Atomic Heart will be launching on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

With that said, there is another opportunity to play this game without actually throwing down the $69.99 price tag the game fetches for. Players that have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription will find the game available at launch for the service. Meanwhile, while we wait for the official launch date to arrive, we suggest checking out the gameplay trailer for Atomic Heart in the video we have embedded above.

