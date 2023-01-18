Returnal Gets A Brand New Trailer Highlighting PC Features

Returnal was one of the first few PlayStation 5 exclusives to hit the marketplace for the platform. This game came from developers Housemarque, and if you don’t recognize the studio by name, you might be familiar with their previous works. These are the folks that brought out games such as Matterfall, Nex Machina, and Resogun. However, this latest video game release may have really put the studio on the map for some players. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Returnal will be stuck on PlayStation 5 exclusively for very long.

We were given the official PC release announcement back in December of last year. Returnal would land on the PC platform, giving some fans the opportunity to enjoy this new rouge-like experience if they hadn’t picked up the PlayStation 5. Today, a new trailer has been released online highlighting some of the features we can expect to see for the game on PC. It’s a brief video trailer, but we get some notable mentions. For instance, players on the PC platform will see new screen optimizations, such as ultrawide screen support. Developers also highlighted raytracing and Dolby Atmos, along with support for the DualSense controller if you happen to own one.

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, we can offer a bit more insight. In this title, players are taking the role of Selene, who crash lands on an alien planet. It’s here that she’s forced into exploring the terrain in hopes of finding a way back home. Although, there is a ton of hostile enemies lurking about that will put her combat skills to the test. Upon each death, Selene miraculously wakes back up but at the sight of her crashed ship.

Players will have to embark on a chaotic journey in search of answers and a means to break the loop. We even have a Before You Buy video coverage for Returnal in the video below. Although, please note that this coverage was for the game release on PlayStation 5 and not our thoughts on the PC platform release. If you want to pick this game up on PC, you can do so on February 15, 2023.

Source