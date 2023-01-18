Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Appears To Be Fake

One of the most significant drawbacks of the internet is that it’s really easy to post content and claim that “it’s true” when it’s not. These leaks and rumors will easily circulate the internet and leave people wondering what’s true and what’s not. It doesn’t help when it’s somewhat reliable sources drop these news pieces and thus cause more confusion. One leak that has been getting traction lately involves Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Most fans agree that Gen 9 will get DLC content eventually. If for no other reason than Gen 8 got a two-part DLC that greatly expanded the region and added several new Pokemon to the mix.

Many news posts have featured speculation about what that DLC could be like and when it’ll get announced. Given recent years, many think that next month will be the perfect time to announce it, thanks to “Pokemon Day.” Whether that holds up will depend on The Pokemon Company and Nintendo.

But that hasn’t stopped people from posting about certain “leaks” that they feel “reveal” the DLC content. One such leak came from 4Chan and said that the DLC would focus on another crater within Paldea that happens to have Paradox Pokemon. Among those Pokemon is one that was allegedly teased within the main game’s story and is the cause of the Terastallization that Pokemon can do within the region.

However, many, including those on Reddit, are convinced it’s fake for various reasons. Not least is that commenters and observers pointed out this leak is mainly a compilation of various fan theories posted on the internet. Someone cherry-picked the best ones and made a “leak” out of them.

That’s not uncommon to happen on the internet, but it is a little sad when they’re doing it with such a major franchise.

Second, it would be tricky for them to do another “Paradox Pokemon” content through DLC because we only got those Pokemon due to a time machine created by the Professors in the game. They specifically stated that they used the power of Terastal crystals to make a time machine where they could bring Pokemon from the past or future into the present. So having “another crater” wouldn’t help with that unless a legendary Pokemon could do time travel, and we’ve already had one of those in Sinnoh.

If Pokemon Scarlet and Violet get DLC, it’s best to wait and see what it is from Nintendo and the Pokemon Company.

