Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Getting Major Update In February

You can say many things about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch. If you were to talk about the positive side of things, you could say it’s the biggest console launch in Nintendo history! It sold over 10 million units in a few days, which is incredible. You could also say that the generation took a true “step forward” with the story and the gameplay loops. There were three branching storylines that you could take at your own pace and venture through an open world to experience it all. But if you wanted to talk about the bad things, you’d talk about the bugs and glitches.

From the moment the game launched, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet had an “unrefined” feel that wasn’t typical for games from The Pokemon Company. Some bugs and glitches were so insane and weird-looking that fans started to post about them online to compare the worst ones. While the game was still good, thanks to the visual and gameplay improvements, the bugs/glitches soured the mood.

On the bright side, The Pokemon Company acknowledged the problems and said they would attempt to fix them in the future. But on the other hand, they didn’t say when. However, when the company released a video highlighting the 1008 Pokemon that are now out there in the world, they gave out a press release detailing the next update for the game. Here’s what they said about it:

“Update Ver. 1.2.0, which will include bug fixes and add functionality, is planned to be released in late February,” the limited details about the next update said.

Please look forward to more details soon.”

That’s not much to go on, and there’s some confusion over what “add functionality” means. It could be that the game is getting set up for the DLC that many think is inevitable. Another take is that Pokemon Home isn’t “tuned in” to Gen 9 yet, so the update might make the two connect.

Focusing on the bugs for now, it’s hard to say what “bug fixes” will happen in the update, but we can think positively and say that, if nothing else, it’ll fix some of the issues. It might focus on the ones that are “easy to fix.” Such as the camera clipping through the world and showing the “Underbelly” of it. Or a certain glitch where a man walks right through the Pokemon and trainers during a battle.

They have much to fix, so let’s hope this update takes a good chunk out of it.

Source: ComicBook.com