Is Baten Kaitos Getting Remade For The Switch?

One of the sad truths about video games is that not every quality title will get the love and appreciation it deserves from fans and critics. Simply put, not every good game is a million-seller. That’s just facts. That’s why the phrase “cult classic game” often pops up with such titles. Because they are beloved, but they never sold that well to warrant them getting “legendary” status. For example, during the Gamecube Era, a set of games under the title Baten Kaitos came out, and they were liked by those who played them. They featured unique worlds, characters, stories, and combat systems.

The first game to release was Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, and it got decent reviews and was liked by fans. Then an origins game came out a while later to showcase how that world came to be. After that, a third game was rumored to be in the works, but it was canceled. Since then, fans have been hoping for a remake/remaster so that the series could return, get the love it deserves, and hopefully continue after all these years.

According to one website, that might happen. Exputer is reporting that they’ve seen exclusive glimpses of a remake for the first game, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, they’re saying the game will likely arrive in the summer of this year. That means we could hear more about it in the next Nintendo Direct, or possibly E3, should Nintendo be there.

The team behind the original game, which you now know as Monolith Soft, is allegedly working on the game. That aligns with various quotes from the dev team over the years as they worked on the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise. Multiple people who worked on both titles noted that they hadn’t forgotten about the Gamecube titles and would continue them if given a chance. If this is to be believed, they might be getting that chance.

One thing that Exputer wasn’t sure about was whether this would be a full-on remake or whether it would be more along the lines of a remaster. Given the ports the Nintendo Switch has had, including the recent Persona games, either option is up for grabs.

All that being said, it needs to be stated very clearly that this is only a rumor. Unfortunately, many aren’t sure about the validity of Exputer’s sources, so until an official announcement is made, consider this nothing more than speculation.

Source: Exputer