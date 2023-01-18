The Future Of Silent Hill Will Only Continue” Says Series Producer Motoi Okamoto

In a recent interview with IGN, series producer Motoi Okamoto, Silent Hill 2 concept artist Masahiro Ito, and composer Akira Yamaoka spoke about a number of upcoming Silent Hill projects, and in particular, the Silent Hill 2 remake.

In the closing section of the interview, Ito spoke about what they’d like to see from the series going forward. He noted that they wanted to see “something diverse, the way it was when going from the first Silent Hill to the second,” Ito continued “I think it’ll become something that players aren’t even able to imagine, and I strongly hope for that to be the case.” Speaking to Bloober Team’s involvement in the Silent Hill 2 remake Yamaoka said:

Bloober Team, developers in Poland, are remaking this game that was first created with uniquely Japanese sensibilities. They love Silent Hill, a Japanese horror title, and deeply understand it. When they bring it back, I think that it’ll have a slightly different taste by their hands while strongly retaining the sensibilities of the original game. Though society and our living environment and situations have changed since we first picked up a controller 20 years ago, I think they’re going to make a Silent Hill 2 that matches our present day perfectly. Akira Yamaoka – Composer

Continuing on, Yamaoka expressed his love for the series, and while he was someone who started playing Silent Hill 20 years ago he wanted the title to continue on much longer.

I want this title to continue on for the next 30, 40, 50, or even 100 years. Not to mention that I also personally collect the figures of characters that Mr. Ito creates” Akira Yamaoka – Composer

While both Ito and Yamaoka spoke more on the conceptual idea of where they’d like to see the series go in the future Okamoto was more focused on upcoming projects that had already been announced such as Silent Hill f. He expressed his delight at the fact players had such strong feelings and love toward the future title.

I’m happy to see players reacting to Silent Hill f, which is a Japanese-style horror game, with even stronger interested than I’d expected. The future of Silent Hill will only continue. I think what’s important about the series is that it’s unique, highly artistic and original, and I’d like to continue focusing on that. Motoi Okamoto – Silent Hill Series Producer

The future of Silent Hill certainly seems to be venturing into new territory with the likes of Bloober Team’s involvement, among other indie studios it’s fair to say that Ito’s hope for a more diverse catalog of games in the series could easily happen.