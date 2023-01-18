Silent Hill 2 Producer Says Bloober Team “Treat Silent Hill’s Artistic Sound And Visuals With So Much Respect”

The Silent Hill 2 remake has had some interesting discussions. One of the major ones however relates to Bloober Team’s involvement. Some fans are praising the Silent Hill team’s decision to incorporate indie studios into the development process while others are less than thrilled about Bloober Team’s involvement in the upcoming remake. Series Producer Motoi Okamoto spoke to IGN recently to talk about Bloober Team and the other studios working on future Silent Hill projects.

During the interview, Okamoto was asked about the Silent Hill team’s approach to working with indie studios. With Bloober team working on the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake and No Code working on Silent Hill: Townfall it seems like the team is really focusing on bringing in indie talent to help realize several projects. Okamoto stated that the team needed “to work with lots of different indie creators if we want to make lots of different Silent Hills.”

That’s correct. There’s only so much we can do ourselves, which means we need to work with lots of different indie creators if we want to make lots of different Silent Hills. That’s why we made moves to work together with people around the world who want to make Silent Hill games and approached Bloober Team, as well as Anapurna Interactive and No Code. Motoi Okamoto – Silent Hill Series Producer

Even with the number of Silent Hill projects currently in the works, Okatomo seemed enthusiastic about the possibility of receiving more pitches for entries in the series.

The fact we were reviving Silent Hill was a secret until now, so we couldn’t exactly go out and yell, ‘Hey, everyone! Bring us your Silent Hill projects!’ We can do that now, so if creators from around the world who love Silent Hill bring us their pitches, I promise to look through every one of them. We’re all ears. Motoi Okamoto – Silent Hill Series Producer

When speaking on Bloober Team, Okamoto was full of praise for the studio including how seriously they take their work and their commitment to the art form.