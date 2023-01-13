Lies of P Receives Some Stunning 8K Gameplay Footage

There’s always the push to increase the power of video games. With new console generations and PC hardware comes the ability to raise the bar even higher for development studios. While most of us won’t be able to enjoy 8K games right now, it does look like there is the ability to run Lies of P at 8K. New gameplay footage has surfaced online showcasing how the game would look if a player is using the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX paired with an 8K monitor.

Lies of P is one of the more anticipated games releasing later year. The development team over at NEOWIZ has undoubtedly gained a solid following with this title. But before we’re able to get our hands on the game, it looks like the studio is ready to highlight some more content that players have yet to see. In a new video uploaded today through the official AMD YouTube channel comes a small gameplay trailer highlighting Lies of P in 8K. Now, even if you can’t run 8K on your PC, the gameplay footage is still worth watching as it’s never-before-seen content from the title.

This is straight-up gameplay footage, so don’t expect anything to add to the narrative campaign. Instead, we get to see some action-packed combat against a few different enemies. But again, the focus here is that this gameplay footage is something that came powered by AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX with 8K resolution playback. If you’re building a new PC and want to throw down the money for the GPU and an 8K supported monitor, you’ll get a small taste of what to expect when the game launches.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Lies of P, this is a retelling of the fantasy story Pinocchio. Acting as a souls-like game, players take the role of Pinocchio, that awakens up in a dark gothic city. With only a note telling the players to find Mr. Geppetto. Of course, being a puppet has its advantages. Players will be able to use different unique weapons against their enemies or endure some fatal blows against the mechanical beasts that patrol the area.

Currently, Lies of P is slated to release sometime within the year. However, when the game does release, you’ll find it available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the latest gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Source