Hogwarts Legacy Developers Teases The Ministry Of Magic

Hogwarts Legacy has nearly reached its release date for next month. However, until then, there is still time for the developers over at Avalanche Software to highlight more information about the game. Lately, the studio has been providing tweets showcasing different characters you’ll meet during your magical journey. Today the developers are offering players a look at George Osric from the Minister of Magic. While the tweet is just a brief bio on the character, we are given some small details about what we can expect from this character.

According to the bio offered, it looks like George Osric is quite a charming individual. Besides being charming, George has had quite a knack for solving puzzles. In fact, it seems like players will be aiding George in a new puzzle he had taken on that might prove too much to handle. Of course, you can read the whole character description for George Osric in the tweet above or written down below.

How will this Ministry of Magic official play a part in your #HogwartsLegacy? pic.twitter.com/gCXTrxMZs5 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 13, 2023

High-Ranking Minister of Magic official, George is a charming, gregarious fellow and a decades-long friend to both Professor Fig and his wife Miriam. His uncanny ability to unravel the most enigmatic riddles – combined with his steadfast loyalty and trustworthiness – prompted Miriam to enlist his help in solving a seemingly indecipherable puzzle she uncovered just before she died. He may have bitten off more than he can chew, however, and will need the player’s help to pick up where Miriam left off.

If you haven’t been keeping up with Hogwarts Legacy, this game is set well before the events of the Harry Potter films or books. Players are taking the role of a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Here we’ll get to embark on a new magical journey as you venture around the school grounds of Hogwarts or the outskirts of the school itself. Meanwhile, you’ll want to avoid getting in too much trouble as you’ll have a headmaster to mind. Recently, developers highlighted the headmaster, Phineas Nigellus Black, whom we’ll be encountering in Hogwarts Legacy.

As for Hogwarts Legacy, developers are still pushing for a release on February 10, 2023. Players will be able to pick up and enjoy the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, we know that the game is also slated to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms later on in the year. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in the video we have embedded above.

Source