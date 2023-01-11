Google Stadia’s Final Shutdown Date And Time Has Been Confirmed

Unfortunately, many games will not be saved, and they will be lost.

Google has revealed the official shutdown time for Stadia.

Google spokesperson Patrick Seybold has confirmed the date and time to oursource, which will be on January 18, 2023, 11:59 PM PT. This will be on Wednesday but just a minute before it strikes January 19, on Thursday.

Many games will no longer be available to play, and the save data will be gone, after Stadia’s servers are taken down. However, most of the big AAA titles that were available on Stadia have received support from their publishers so that they can be carried over to other platforms. We will run down which companies have provided options for transferring over below.

Cyberpunk 2077: You will have to use Google Takeout to get a backup copy of your Stadia save data. Of course, you need to do this before the servers shut down. CD Projekt RED won’t give you a separate copy of the game, but if you have or will get a PC copy of the game, whether on GOGcom, Epic Games Store, or Steam, you will need to use the GOG client to transfer your save data over.

Destiny 2: Bungie has cross save system to play the game across different platforms. You need only activate cross save before the servers are down, but you are not to turn them off.

Hitman – World of Assassination: IO Interactive incorporated the three modern Hitman games as Hitman – World of Assassination on Stadia. They promise to build a Stadia Progress Carryover system that will only work one time. The system is not fully ready yet, but for now, Stadia owners can create an IOI account and link their Stadia account to it. This will allow them to transfer their save to any platform Hitman is available on.

The Elder Scrolls Online – thankfully, Bethesda had the foresight to make Stadia players log onto their own Bethesda account. Stadia players now only need to log on to that same account on Bethesda’s website. They will be allowed to download the game client, for PC or Mac, and take it from there. Bethesda’s system will also allow UserID retrieval and password reset.

Ubisoft games – Ubisoft has put a significant amount of its library on Stadia. If you connect your Stadia account to a Ubisoft Connect account, Ubisoft will give you free copies of their games, and where applicable, also apply cross save and cross progression.

Ubisoft’s deal is the most generous, but they aren’t able to carry over these five games:

Family Feud

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance 2022

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2

Rockstar Games has not made arrangements to carry over Red Dead Online saves and progress out of Stadia to other platforms. More egregiously, Splash Damage is not going to bring original Stadia game Outcasters to any other platforms. The studio is now working on Transformers Reactivate.

Source: The Verge