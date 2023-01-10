Dead Space Launch Trailer Will Premiere On January 12

2023 should be a fantastic year for the video game industry. Next-generation console platforms seem to be easier to obtain now, and there are a ton of exciting video game releases slated to hit the marketplace within the calendar year. Of course, some games can always get delayed out of 2023. But that won’t be the case for Dead Space. The upcoming remake has recently gone gold, and now fans are just counting down the days until the title’s upcoming launch into the marketplace. This month we’ll be diving right back into the terrifying USG Ishimura, but until then, there are still marketing materials Motive Studio, and EA has in store for us.

Today we’re finding out that there is a premiere date for the upcoming launch trailer. Players that want to obtain as much information about the game as possible will want to mark down their calendars. Dead Space will have a launch trailer on January 12, 2023. That’s just a couple of days away now. While this is a remake that seems to be rather faithful to the original video game installment, it’s always a treat to see how well the game looks compared to the original 2008 release. Developers are encouraging fans to tune in together on January 12, 2023, at 8 AM PT to view the Dead Space launch trailer on the official Dead Space YouTube channel.

Humanity ends here.



Drag yourself over to our YouTube channel on Jan. 12th at 8am PT to watch the premiere of the #DeadSpace Official Launch Trailer.



🔴: https://t.co/0EW2p8schl pic.twitter.com/WqQbG4j17c — Dead Space (@deadspace) January 10, 2023

This trailer should also give players a look at what to expect with this game if they haven’t been keeping tabs on it. If you are one of the few that haven’t been paying much attention to Dead Space and missed out on its original release, we have you covered. This is an upcoming survival horror game set in the distant future. Humanity has taken to Space and started to expand. Players are taking the role of an engineer named Isaac Clarke, who is aiding a crew tasked with fixing the USG Ishimura. This massive mining ship went silent, and while the crew expected communications to be at fault, it was only upon arrival that they learned an alien parasite had attacked the crew, leaving nothing but death.

While the game developers at Motive Studio seem to have stuck closely to the original Dead Space release, there are some slight changes. For instance, Isaac was silent in the first game, but Motive Studios provided him with a voice. Likewise, the developers have highlighted their Intensity Director to help deliver a terrifying experience throughout the campaign. Currently, Dead Space is set to launch on January 27, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

