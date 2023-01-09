Sons Of The Forest Features AI Companions

Some new details have been revealed about the highly-anticipated survival horror game Sons of the Forest. The sequel to Endnight Games’ original survival horror experience The Forest has been in the works for some time now. However, thanks to a new hands-on preview of the game from IGN, new information about the solo adventure has come to light. As it turns out, players might not be going it completely solo in Sons of the Forest after all.

It looks as though the game will feature AI companions for the player to take on their adventures through Sons of the Forest. Operating in a similar style to the companions in the Fallout games, players will be able to encounter and recruit a number of companions to assist them on their travels. The first of these is an elite soldier named Kelvin, who seems to have also survived the mysterious helicopter crash that strands the player in the game’s island world space.

Despite the fact that Kelvin can’t talk thanks to a head injury, he still is able to accompany the player on adventures, as well as being available to go off and fetch resources and carry out other tasks such as chopping trees down or carrying items. Kelvin appears to be well-suited for helping players establish and build their base at the beginning of Sons of the Forest, but he’s not the only AI friend that can be made.

The game also features a more elusive companion named Virginia, who just so happens to be a mutant with three legs and three arms. She will be somewhat more difficult to befriend and recruit as a companion, but with enough careful treatment, she can eventually be persuaded to stick with the player on their exploits. Virginia will also have her own unique method of trying to communicate with the player by using sign language and dance. The companion system looks like it’ll be a hit with those who appreciate the Fallout-style bonuses of having an extra pair of hands during combat or for support with resource gathering. Additionally, they’ll most likely add another layer of complexity and vibrance to the game’s immersive world, which fans of the series are undoubtedly itching to crash-land into when the title launches next month.

You can check out some first-look footage from IGN’s hands-on preview of Sons of the Forest right here to get yourself in the mood for some survival horror antics.

Sons of the Forest is planned to launch on February 23 and will be available on PC via Steam.

