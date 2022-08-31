Sons of the Forest is Delayed Hopefully for the Last Time

The upcoming Sons of the Forest developers have some sad news. The release date is once again being pushed back. We were hoping to get this exciting new game this October, but it appears we will have to wait a little longer. The developer, Endnight Games, released an announcement on Twitter today that lists the new release date as February 23, 2023! We also know that the game will cost $29.99. We embedded the Tweet below.

Sons of the Forest is created by the same group that brought survival horror fans The Forest. It’s actually the sequel to the popular game and continues where its plot left off. The upcoming survival horror action game is very similar to its predecessor in terms of the style and basic premise of trying to survive in a forest infested with mutated cannibals. However, the plot and some of the mechanics are expected to be different. For starters, now your first-person perspective comes from a man on a mission to find a billionaire that is trapped on the cannibal island instead of a man who survived a plane crash and goes looking for his missing son. You might be more prepared this time!

In the Tweet, Endnight Games mentions that the reason for the delay is due to the scope of the game. Given what they aim to accomplish, this seems reasonable enough. Sons of the Forest will be a completely open-world game in a densely forested remote island. The details are visually gorgeous, with plenty of scenic rivers and trees to flesh out. It is also a survival game that takes great pride in making players work for their survival. You will spend a lot of time crafting your shelter, hunting your food, and maintaining your defenses against some grotesque cannibalistic mutants.

For example, the developers want you to break sticks to make a fire, so you will have to take the time to gather them. And when you build your shelter out of logs that you will chop down yourself, you will still have to use an axe to cut windows and doors. Also, you will have to adjust to the time of day and the seasonal changes. You can fish for salmon in the spring and summer, but you will have to figure out how to stash enough food away for the winter when food is scarce. Nighttime is more dangerous than the day; Winter is more brutal than summer.

It takes a lot for an open-world game to come to life, so we can appreciate the transparency. Let’s hope that they are right though that this is the final delay! It will be available to play on PC, and you can add it to your Steam wishlist today.