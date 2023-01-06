Cyberpunk 2077 Review Bombed By Some Players After Steam Awards Win

It’s hard to please everyone all of the time. This is clearly the case for those in the Cyberpunk 2077 community, some of whom are seriously unimpressed right now. Anyone would think that an award win of any kind for Cyberpunk 2077 would be a good thing, but it seems that some players don’t see the futuristic RPG as deserving of its recent Labor of Love accolade at The Steam Awards.

The winners of The Steam Awards 2022 were announced earlier this week, and Cyberpunk 2077 was awarded the Labor of Love award. According to the official Steam Awards results page, this award was given to a game whose “devs continue to nurture and support their creation,” and is “still getting new content after all these years.” However, it appears that many users simply don’t agree with Cyberpunk 2077 picking up this gong, and have taken to the review section to make their feelings known.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now seeing some major review-bombing going on from disgruntled community members. A whole host of new negativity is swarming the game’s review section on Steam, with some players seemingly unable to forgive CD Projekt RED for the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020. Other comments suggest that the popularity of the recent Netflix anime adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the real reason for the game’s surprising win at The Steam Awards. Whether or not that’s the case, it’s still worth remembering that these awards are actually worked out by votes received from the public. Steam players voted for Cyberpunk 2077 over the other nominees in the Labor of Love category. It may be that those who’ve taken to the reviews section are fans of the other nominated titles, which include DOTA 2, Project Zomboid, No Man’s Sky and Deep Rock Galactic.

Although it’s fair to say that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2020 was less than ideal, it’s evident that CD Projekt RED has definitely put in the groundwork to rectify things over the last couple of years. Still, the last couple of days has seen an increase in negative reviews and feedback on the game’s Steam page, as it seems many players fundamentally disagree with the game’s Labor of Love award. The game will see the release of its one and only DLC Phantom Liberty this year, so CD Projekt RED will at least have another chance to appease its less-than-forgiving audience members with some exciting new content.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

