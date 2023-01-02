Is Atlus Teasing Persona 6 Announcement?

As you all likely know, there are only a few things that video gamers are willing to endure to get to their next gaming adventure. One thing that they can’t tolerate is the long wait for an announcement for a game that they know is coming, but the developer/publisher is being mum on things. It’s true that nothing in the video game world is certain, but when a video game does well sales-wise, you expect a sequel. That’s why the wait for the announcement of Persona 6 has been so hard on gamers. It arguably should’ve been announced by now, and yet it hasn’t.

The reason that we know it’ll come eventually is because of the success of the fifth mainline entry. The title came out on PS4 in 2016 and was near instantly the biggest success the franchise had ever had before. It was the title that broke down the walls, if you will, for gamers worldwide to try what was once a niche series. The game was so good that it got an “upgraded” version and then, in October, got ported to multiple other systems. That port was very successful and allowed even more people to enjoy it.

Yet despite it being over six years since release, Atlus has been incredibly mum on things. They basically confirmed that a sixth mainline title is coming, but they haven’t said when, nor have we had any indication of what it might look like. However, during a chat with Famitsu, they did say this:

“In 2023, we will start with the remastered releases of P3P and P4G, and we are also preparing several new unannounced titles. Please look forward to it!”

That could be the clue that gamers are looking for. Atlus may be waiting for the release of the 3rd and 4th games in their series to hit a broader audience finally, and then they’ll drop the bombshell with a Persona 6 announcement.

Then again, all they said was “unannounced titles,” which sadly could mean anything. After all, Atlus isn’t known for one series. They have multiple that are pretty famous.

Perhaps one of the reasons that they have been so hesitant to announce something is that they know the pressure they’re under. Persona 5 wasn’t just a great game. It was basically a masterpiece. So they now have to create a title that matches and expands on what that game did. Not an easy thing to do, and thus, the wait continues.

Source: Famitsu