Ezio DLC is Now Available on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed series might have been aware that yesterday (December 21) was the official Assassin’s Creed Day, and because of that, Ubisoft felt like being extra caring and released some free DLC. What makes this gesture even more special is the fact this is an Ezio DLC, and who doesn’t love the assassin prince?

This year has been quite the year for the series: we’ve seen Assassin’s Creed Mirage announcements, news about ‘CodenameRed’(the Japanese AC game that has got a lot of people talking) as well as the upcoming and very secretive ‘CodenameHexe,’ and a mobile game called ‘Codename Jade.’ But on top of that, Valhalla has also seen its fair share of additions, and Ubisoft has decided to put the cherry on the top of the cake by releasing this Ezio DLC.

What does this DLC involve though? Players will now be able to get access to a Young Ezio Legacy Outfit (as seen below), which will allow Eivor to dress up as the GOAT of the assassin creed. To access this DLC you will need to head on over to Ubisoft Connect, and from there you will be able to redeem the item for a grand old total of zero dollars.

Redeem now for free via UbiConnect and continue the #ACDay celebration with us. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/I1jfVA8dZt — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2022 Check out the new Ezio outfit available in Valhalla.

Two years have passed since Valhalla was released, and although it had decent reviews, there was something about it that didn’t feel like a genuine Assassin’s Creed game. They are meant to be based on different historical time periods, and yes, we know it’s mostly fictional, they still felt slightly believable, but Valhalla just seemed like a completely different game with fantasy elements such as monster-like beasts and different powers. The game was recently available for free for one weekend only, which sounded like a cry for help by Ubisoft.

That’s not the only Assassin’s Creed-related news hitting us today either because fans are rallying together and claiming that the misunderstood Connor Kenway should get a second game. Connor (or Ratonhnhaké:ton if we are to use his native name) is the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed III, and the grandson of Edward Kenway, the protagonist in Black Flag. Fans have taken to Reddit to complain about Connor only getting one game to showcase his abilities and share his story, whereas Ezio had three games and an animated short film to get comfortable in.

Assassin’s Creed III was marred by technical problems but the story itself was an enjoyable one, and Connor quickly became one of the most interesting characters in the whole series. One Reddit user said, “I can’t help but feel like Connor, of all the other AC protags, could be extrapolated [sic] the most on. I’d really like it if Ubisoft went back and gave Connor more of a chance to shine.” And he does have a point, so if Ubisoft does want to revisit Connor, then that is something we can get behind.

