Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Last Content Update Hits December 6

It’s hard to believe that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched back in November of 2020. If you’ve been playing through this game since it was released, Ubisoft has provided content updates to keep the journey going. However, it’s time to dwindle down the content for this latest installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Today, Ubisoft has alerted its followers that we’ll get the final content update planned for the game this coming month. It’s a bittersweet update, as while we’ll get new content for the holiday season, the focus from Ubisoft will now shift away from the installment.

Ubisoft posted on its official website highlighting the next update is set for December 6, 2022. This will be The Last Chapter which will bring out some new storylines that will bring the conclusion to Evior’s saga. We also know that with this epilogue, we’ll get some storylines tied up from throughout the game’s narrative. Likewise, Ubisoft confirms this update will also offer some closure from your time among the Raven Clan. But, again, we still have some time before we get our hands on this update, so if you’re still finishing through the mainline campaign, you’ll have a couple more weeks to do so.

With that said, this update will have a few requirements to get through before you’re able to dive into The Last Chapter. If you want to see the stunning conclusion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll want to make sure you’ve completed the following section of the game before December 6.

The Last Chapter Requirements

Complete the main storyline by pledging to all territories of England

Complete the mythical story arcs of Asgard and Jotunheim

Upgrade your settlement to level 5 and construct the Jomsviking barracks

Kill all targets of the Order of the Ancients and unveil its leader

If you manage to do all those objectives, then you’ll be able to dive right into The Last Chapter update. Meanwhile, a few Assassin’s Creed games are in the works. The main next installment we’ll get for Assassin’s Creed is Assassin’s Creed Mirage which is set in Baghdad during the Islamic Golden Age. Unfortunately, we don’t have a specific release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but Ubisoft is slated to launch the game in 2023. When it does release, we can expect it for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can even check out the game announcement trailer in the video embedded below.

