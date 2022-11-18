10 Best PC Game Pass Titles That You Need To Play

Xbox Game Pass has a massive library that offers a little bit to everyone. The PC Game Pass subscription isn’t much different in that regard. The two libraries are identical for the most part, but there are a handful of games unique to each service or some titles that offer a better experience on one platform versus another. Here are ten of the best PC Game Pass titles that are either unique to the service or are better played on PC.

#10 Norco

Norco is a compelling point & click adventure game. Set in a dystopian town in Southern Louisiana. In the wake of your mother passing away, your brother vanishes. You’ll have to explore the rundown New Orleans in search of him. It starts off as a pretty simple story of trying to find your sibling, but it quickly unfolds into a wide ranging conspiracy theory that goes back generations in the town. Fans of more mature and serious point & click adventure titles such as Backbone should really enjoy Norco. It’s the type of game that had me thinking about its messages and themes for days after I completed it.

#9 Quake

DOOM and Wolfenstein might get the most praise when it comes to early first person shooters but don’t let that cause you to underestimate the Quake series. Instead of being a sci-fi or alt-history shooter, Quake is a dark fantasy game. Meaning it has a lot of medieval inspiration when it comes to the weapons, maps, and enemies. Personally, this makes the game very appealing, dark fantasy is such a fantastic aesthetic that is rarely utilized in the FPS genre. While every Quake game is a masterpiece in its own right, if you were only able to play one then I would suggest Quake Remastered. It takes everything that makes the original game great but improves upon it. Better maps, smoother action, great weapons, and more. There’s also a good chunk of added content that makes it the definitive Quake experience. The higher resolution and frame rates don’t hurt either.

#8 Vampire Survivors

If you’re looking for a game to shut your brain off for then look no further than Vampire Survivor. It’s a casual survival game where you have massive hordes of monsters thrown at you at once. There are some slight roguelite mechanics when it comes to the items that can spawn, but overall you’ll be using an array of different characters with different abilities, leveling them and your weapons up all to better survive against the waves of enemies.The bullet hell gameplay will see you put up against thousands of monsters at a time. It’s a constant action joyride that doesn’t require a lot of thinking but is endlessly fun and feels good mechanically despite the simplisticity.

#7 Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings III is a grand strategy game. There’s a lot more to the game than simply war and building up armies. You will also have to be politically smart, make alliances, spy on the kingdoms around you, ensure your family continues on into the next generation, and all sorts of subterfuge. It can be intimidating at first due to the number of mechanics you have to be aware of simultaneously, and the many different menus can make it a struggle to play on console. Fortunately the experience is much smoother on PC due to the number of keys available and the mouse at your disposal.If you’ve ever wanted to play a game where you’re the ruler of the kingdom and have almost unlimited control over your subjects and how you can run your nation, then I highly recommend Crusader Kings III. It is arguably the best grand strategy game on the market and is also a good entry point for new players due to the many tutorials it offers.

#6 Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV is the latest entry in one of the most important real-time strategy series ever and it definitely makes a lasting impression. With it you can control various different armies throughout the middle ages and relive different historical events in real time. Build bases, train armies, and wage war against your enemies! It has some of the most enthralling strategy gameplay loops on the market and combines it with a thrilling historical premise. Whether you’re playing the single player campaign or battling it out against other players online. The RTS genre is one that ahs been translated well over to consoles but the best experience continues to be on PC, and Age of Empires has yet to see the jump onto consoles at all.

#5 Microsoft Flight Simulator

Simulator style games are seeing their popularity climb exponentially as of late, and that means Microsoft Flight Simulator is a must for any fans wanting to further explore the genre. You have the entire world to explore with dozens of airports globally to land at. With an array of planes available and a constant flow of free world updates, it is handily the best game on the market when it comes to the ins and out of flying, as well as just getting to see the world. It is a technical game in all aspects, learning how to take off and land properly takes time and skill, but with the different challenges and tutorials available to you there are plenty of tools to assist in your learning ventures. If you find Power Wash Simulator peaceful or relaxing then I am positive you will find similar comfort in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

#4 Fallout 2

Fallout is a series that doesn’t need any help bolstering its popularity. Since Fallout 3 first released it has quickly become one of the biggest RPGs of all time. The Fallout games from 3 and onward are radically different from the first few games in the series, and the older games could use a lot more love. Fallout 2 is a top down RPG similar to the more recent Wasteland games or even Weird West. It uses a lot of the same mechanics as the first Fallout game but has a much richer storyline and a larger map for you to explore. This does mean the game has more of a turn based/tactic based combat system rather than the third/first person action combat most fans are accustomed to. Regardless, it is worth giving the game a chance if you’re a fan of the Fallout world and lore as Fallout 2 has one of the best stories in the franchise.

#3 Death Stranding

Death Stranding is the kind of game that you either love or you hate. Dubbed a “walking simulator” by many people, Death Stranding is a game about rebuilding human connections after society has begun to collapse.The story is written by the mastermind Hideo Kojima, so you can expect a deep and often confusing narrative that you will have to pull back the layers of to understand every detail. It’s weird, it’s unique, and it has its own take on “fun” experiences. Delivery parcels, building bridges, and helping isolated communities reconnect with one another. The premise isn’t the most exciting in the industry, but I find the game to be so delightfully weird that I had to include it.

#2 Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo has defined the Xbox experience for decades now and with the Master Chief Collection hitting PC a few years ago that experience was expanded for many players. Using a keyboard and mouse for gaming isn’t everyone’s preference, but it is difficult to deny how much smoother aiming is with the usage of a mouse as opposed to a thumbstick. Due to this, I would argue that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the perfect candidate for someone looking for a FPS title to play on PC. You instantly receive access to decades worth of content that defined console FPS games since it first launched. Thankfully if keyboard and mouse isn’t something you want to put up with you still have the option to use a controller of your choice.

#1 Minecraft Java Edition

Minecraft is the best selling game of all time in terms of units moved and it’s available on nearly every kind of mobile and gaming device imaginable. The Java Edition however manages to standout from the rest by a decent margin and is where most of the hardcore community plays at. The purchase of Java Edition includes all DLC, so there’s no marketplace where you have all kinds of tiny additions on sale. There’s also massive mod support. The community has been compiling a large array of mods for years and years now, allowing you to truly do anything you could possibly imagine in Minecraft. While Minecraft is a great game on any platform, the Java edition is a must play for any PC player.