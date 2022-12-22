Newegg’s Digital Games Sale Event Now Live

The holiday season is in full effect. Players are finding all kinds of excellent discount deals and sale events going on. Now is the time to pull the trigger if you’re looking to get some great game deals. Deals and sale events are going on for PC to console platforms. While you can browse different digital marketplaces and physical retailer locations endlessly, we can point you toward Newegg for Steam and Microsoft deals. Today the digital marketplace that offers deals on PC components has unveiled a digital games sale event that you can take part in right now.

As mentioned, Newegg is a digital marketplace that typically offers PC components. If you were ever building a PC or needed to upgrade a particular part of your build, then there’s a good chance you’ve browsed on Newegg before. But now you can pick up various digital game codes for Steam and Microsoft platforms. If you don’t mind a digital version of a game, then this might be well worth checking out. We’ll offer some highlights of the games being discounted on the marketplace below.

Newegg Digital Game Sale

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition $24.99

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Premium Deluxe Edition $89.99

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Standard Edition $5.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered $39.99

Riders Republic Standard Edition $53.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle $27.99

Sonic Frontiers $37.99

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $29.69

Resident Evil 3 $8.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle $19.99

Injustice 2 $9.99

Days Gone $15.99

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition $35.99

Again, these are just a few highlights of what games are being offered. Likewise, these are just some of the games offered through Steam and Xbox consoles. So you won’t find anything here for Sony platforms or the Nintendo Switch. If you don’t find anything of interest, then you could check out our weekly games deal page here. This is a page we update that offers a few game sale events going on during the week. Likewise, as we mentioned earlier, several sales and promotional deals are going on right now for the holiday season. You’ll want to browse around as you very well might find some great game offers without breaking the bank. With holiday breaks inbound, there’s a chance you might have some days available to catch up on some incredible video games from your backlog.

