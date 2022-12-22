Evil Dead: The Game Is Getting New DLC In Early 2023

Evil Dead: The Game has had a consistent yet rocky lifecycle since its release on May 13th, 2022. The game has received consistent updates including new characters and maps since launch but the game at times still struggles with maintaining a healthy player base on console for certain modes. That isn’t going to stop Saber Interactive however from continuing to provide the game with updates and bug fixes into the new year.

One of the new updates includes a brand new Ash vs Evil Dead skin for Pablo which is set to hit the game sometime in early 2023 but there are a lot more issues players are hoping will be addressed come the new year.

Ash vs Evil Dead DLC arrives early next year! What are you most hoping to see? pic.twitter.com/1XCIuqXT0r — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) December 21, 2022

While many comments to Saber Interactive’s post welcomed fresh content coming to the game there were a few comments that pointed to the game’s cheating problem. One user wrote in response to the tweet’s question “what are you most hoping to see?” “I’m hoping to see less load time. Less hackers tbh”

One user also noted the lack of Demon players currently populating the game. They hope there will be improvements and “performance fixes for the Castle Kandar map (fps halved compared to OG maps, settings don’t matter) and an improved tutorial (right now there aren’t enough demon players because ppl are too afraid and they don’t know what they’re doing).”

The previous DLC in Evil Dead: The Game has primarily focussed on The Army of Darkness so fans will likely appreciate a change in pace when the Ash vs Evil Dead content starts getting added to the game. Given Ash vs Evil Dead has the greatest level of content to draw from in the series it’ll be really interesting to see what Saber Interactive focus on with regard to weapons, cosmetics, maps, and of course, Demons. There still isn’t much more known about Evil Dead: The Game‘s DLC outside of Saber Interactive’s tease of Pable in the initial tweet so we likely won’t know more until after the holidays.

If you’re a fan of the Evil Dead franchise and have been eager to know if Saber Interactive’s attempt at bringing the series to life is worthwhile you can check out our ‘Before You Buy’ video just below!

Evil Dead: The Game is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

