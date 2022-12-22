AEW Fight Forever Spotlights MJF

AEW fans are patiently waiting for the upcoming video game from the company to release. AEW Fight Forever has been “on the docket” for a while now, and we still don’t have a release date. However, despite that, we are getting more information about the title and glimpses into the gameplay. We know from a recent interview with one of the superstars that they will have fifty characters when the game launches, with more being added over time. Not surprisingly, one of the characters that will be in the game at launch is their current world champion in MJF.

A small trailer highlighting MJF in the game was released today, and it showcases MJF’s character model and the various things you can do with him in the ring. It’s spliced together with looks at MJF in real life and how the wrestler’s moves are being perfectly incorporated into the title. That includes using his “Dynamite Diamond Ring” to KO foes with a single blow. Check the character trailer out below.

MJF has been a part of AEW since the beginning. He got his “introduction” to many fans in the prelude event All In, where he was the first match on the main card. Then when AEW got announced, he made his presence known and made it clear he would be one of the biggest heels on the brand.

Despite being so young, the “generational talent” made his impact on AEW from basically day one. He’s had multiple major PPV matches against some of the best on the roster. He’s fought Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, CM Punk, the other members of the “Four Pillars of AEW,” and even his former associate in Wardlow.

All of that culminated at Fully Gear in November when he won the AEW World Championship. Many are curious how long his reign will be given how “destined” he was to get the title and the “bidding war of 2024” that he loves to brag about.

Getting back to AEW Fight Forever, the game will feature many modes at launch and cycle in new content over time. It won’t get an annual release in favor of strengthening the game that will be released next year. That means that once fans get it, they’ll have content to satisfy them for years to come, hopefully. Given the long production time, many hope the game will be worth it whenever it arrives.

