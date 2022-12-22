Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Officially Announced

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 was officially announced after the Season 1 finale on Wednesday. The special announcement also came with a short video and a new key visual to celebrate the big news which you can check out below. Reincarnated as a Sword is an action-fantasy (isekai) anime series that is based on the light novel created by Yu Tanaka and will continue to be animated by studio C2C. No release date for Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 has been revealed as of yet.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 1 Main Cast

Fran : Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

: Ai Kakuma (Eris Greyrat – Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) Master : Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

: Shinichiro Miki (Roy Mustang – Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood) Amanda : Ami Koshimizu (Ryuuko Matoi – Kill la Kill)

: Ami Koshimizu (Ryuuko Matoi – Kill la Kill) Nell : Rumi Ookubo (Kuro no rider – Fate/Apocrypha)

: Rumi Ookubo (Kuro no rider – Fate/Apocrypha) Garrus : Shinpachi Tsuji (Pakkun – Naruto)

: Shinpachi Tsuji (Pakkun – Naruto) Donadrond : Tetsu Inada (Endeavor – My Hero Academia)

: Tetsu Inada (Endeavor – My Hero Academia) Klimt: Wataru Hatano (Gajeel Redfox – Fairy Tale)



Reincarnated as a Sword Season 1 Main Staff

Director : Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tale, Log Horizon)

: Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tale, Log Horizon) Assistant Director : Kazunobu Shimizu (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Kazunobu Shimizu (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Series Composition/Script : Takahiro Nagano (Duel Masters)

: Takahiro Nagano (Duel Masters) Music : Yasuharu Takanashi (Naruto Shippuden, Fairy Tale)

: Yasuharu Takanashi (Naruto Shippuden, Fairy Tale) Character Design/Chief Animation Director : Atsuko Saitou (CAD – Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina)

: Atsuko Saitou (CAD – Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina) Art Director/Art Setting : Masahiro Satou (TsukImichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Masahiro Satou (TsukImichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Sound Directo r: Shouji Hata (Fairy Tale, One Punch Man)

r: Shouji Hata (Fairy Tale, One Punch Man) Director of Photography : Masaaki Onodera (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Masaaki Onodera (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Action Director : Takeshi Nishino (WorldEnd)

: Takeshi Nishino (WorldEnd) Art Board : Kouki Nagayoshi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Kouki Nagayoshi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Chief In-Between Animation Supervisor : Tomoya Takahashi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Tomoya Takahashi (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Color design : Masato Takagi (Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina)

: Masato Takagi (Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina) Editing : Gou Sadamatsu (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Gou Sadamatsu (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Main Animator : Ryo Haga (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Ryo Haga (Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Monster Design : Hiroshi Arisawa, Ryosuke Kuwahara, Shiori Kudo (all worked on Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-)

: Hiroshi Arisawa, Ryosuke Kuwahara, Shiori Kudo (all worked on Tsukimichi -Moonlit Fantasy-) Prop Design: Ryosuke Kuwahara, Shinya Asanuma (Golden Kamuy)

Reincarnated as a Sword Light Novel

Written by Tanaka and illustrated by Llo, Reincarnated as a Sword started out as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website back in 2015. It was until 2016 that the series was picked up by Micro Magazine and began publishing. Since then, Reincarnated as a Sword has released a total of 14 volumes and is currently ongoing. US-based publisher Seven Seas Entertainment acquired the English license to the series in 2019 and has since released the first 10 volumes in both digital and print with Volume 11 (physical only) set to release on December 27, 2023 and Volume 12 (physical) on May 16, 2023.

A manga adaptation of the light novel series first began publishing in 2017 and has since released a total of 12 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment also publishes the manga in English and has released the first 9 volumes with the next set to release April 25, 2023.

As of December 2022, the Reincarnated as a Sword light novel has over 2 million copies in circulation.

When a 30-year-old salaryman and games enthusiast is suddenly killed in a car accident, he finds himself reborn into a fantasy world…but in the form of a sword! Now he’s in search of a beautiful woman to wield him, and a catgirl named Fran might be the exact adventuring partner he needs. (Light novel Synopsis via Seven Seas Entertainment)

