The Nintendo Switch Has Passed 119 Million Units Sold?

Let’s rewind the clock’s two console generations. The Nintendo Wii came out, and almost instantly, people got the motion controls bug. Nintendo had shocked the world once again, and the Wii easily dominated the PS3 and the Xbox 360 in terms of sales. Fans were eager to see what would come next from them. That would be the Wii U. It was meant to be many things, but due to poor promotion and other factors, it became one of the lowest-selling consoles of all time. People thought that the company was doomed and wouldn’t be able to compete with the new gaming market. That is, until the Nintendo Switch was made.

Why are we giving you a history lesson? That’s because insider, professor, financier, and the man with many other titles, Paul Gaul made the following post stalking about the sales success of the Switch and how it had crossed a new milestone.

I first played Nintendo Switch on 02-23-17 and knew it was going to be a hit. Hybrid design…genius.



Today I learned that the console has reached 119 million units sold world wide, passing Game Boy’s 118.69m and landing in the Top 3 of all time.



Next up, Nintendo DS at 154.02m. pic.twitter.com/ZnOZOvmuWR — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) December 20, 2022

According to him, the Switch has sold 119 million units and is now the #3 best-selling console of all time! Before we proceed, we want to note that at the time of this article being written, we have no other confirmation of this feat. No one else is currently reporting it. That doesn’t mean it’s not true, but it possibly hasn’t become common knowledge yet.

Another factor to consider is that the last time the Switch had a big sales announcement, it was at 114 million units sold. That would mean it would have had to sell 5 million from the end of September to now. That’s not impossible, especially with Black Friday sales, but it’s unconfirmed by Nintendo or other sources that this has been reached.

That being said, if it has truly accomplished that goal, that’s quite a fit. The Switch already turned heads with its last numbers because it had sold over 100 million more units than the Wii U, which is impressive.

Additionally, that puts a nice capper on the year, as the Nintendo Switch has had many big-name titles come out to help push the system. One of which came out last month via Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and that duo of games moved 10 million units combined! So perhaps that was another factor in the Switch making that jump.

As noted in the tweet, the next “gap” for it to make would be 154 million to catch the Nintendo DS. Can it make that goal? More than likely not, but you never know!

Source: Twitter