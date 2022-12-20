Hogwarts Legacy Continue ASMR Series With Common Room Fireplaces

Hogwarts Legacy is rapidly approaching its release date for next-gen console players. We recently learned that previous-gen users would be delayed for a few months. However, the developers are still at work pumping out new gameplay videos and continuing their ASMR series.

Today, Avalanche Software has released a new batch of ASMR videos for Hogwarts Legacy, and this time around, it focuses on the common rooms. Relax and sit next to the fireplace for some soothing ASMR action; players also get to see more of the common room differences. As you already know, each house- Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw- has a different set of personality traits. Thus the room reflects that. You can see from the Slytherin room that it is more darker and cool compared to the Hufflepuff room, which is more bright and lively. The videos run for about three and a half minutes long each, but you can definitely loop this and play it in the background all day!

Check out the four common room fireplaces in satisfying ASMR sound down below:

In related news, the developers have released another gameplay showcase for the highly anticipated game. The new showcase highlighted a few more areas of the gameplay experience players can dive into. For instance, fans that want to fly around on a broomstick will be able to. Broomsticks will be the only thing you can use to traverse around the outskirts of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Instead, you can also find that there are mounts like the Hippogriff that a player can use to fly around on. And lastly, the developers showed us more combat mechanics, such as players dealing with cooldowns for spells. You can even participate in different combat arenas where you’ll face against a slew of enemies. If you want to check out the full gameplay showcase for Hogwarts Legacy, click here!

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, 2023, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will release on April 4 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Lastly, the Nintendo Switch will receive the game on July 25. Are you excited about the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source