A few days after its initial release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows, the comedic shooter High on Life is the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass. It surpasses Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5 at the top of the chart, exceeding the success expectations for this brand-new IP.

High on Life brings a funny take on the FPS genre, with talking pistols and plenty of jokes. This shooter was created by Justin Roiland, co-creator of the adult animated sitcom Rick and Morty. The humor from this popular show shines in High on Life, with many jokes that won’t land for everyone. Despite being a niche genre mixing FPS mechanics with metroidvania elements and dad jokes, High on Life scored an impressive launch, becoming the most popular Xbox Game Pass game right now.

This shooter follows the story of a human bounty hunter who navigated through the galaxy to hunt down the malicious alien G3 Cartel who wants to use the native human population as drugs. In order to save Earth and fend off these bad guys, the main character is helped by various sentient guns called Gatlians, who won’t stop talking throughout their adventures.

On top of fighting off aliens, High on Life brings various activities for players to discover. The game features real movies that players can watch in full through the game, including 1978’s Vampire Hookers, 1987’s Blood Harvest, 1990’s Demon Wind, and 1994’s Tammy and The T-Rex. Justin Roiland stated that players will be discovering new details hidden in High on Life “for months,” as the development team added a lot of content outside of the main storyline.

This large range of available activities within High on Life mixed with the breath of fresh air brought by this funny shooter created a lot of hype around the game. As High on Life is available on Xbox Game Pass, players were able to see what all this hype was about, and it seems that the trend isn’t about to end anytime soon. High on Life is the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass right now, dethroning the classic Minecraft and Xbox-exclusive Forza Horizon 5 at the top of the chart. This success could be the biggest launch of any 2022 game on the Xbox Game Pass, but Microsoft hasn’t shared any official number yet.

High On Life is available right now through Xbox Game Pass on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

