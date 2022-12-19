Did A Mortal Kombat 12 Leak Just Happen?

It seems like every time we turn around; there’s another question about NetherRealm Studios and what they’re possibly making next. The last two months especially have been full of teases from Ed Boon and things being found online that may point to their next game being announced soon. Many think their next title will be Mortal Kombat 12 and have been looking for any sign that this is the case. A leaker by the name of TheThiny just threw gasoline on that fire when he helped answer a Twitter user’s question and said that a leak had happened.

Specifically, someone who bought the latest entry in NetherRealm’s prized series noticed an ad that wasn’t there before, and it was for something that he already had. That’s when the leaker noted:

Some datamining happened and they're gonna use this to advertise their next game 😉 https://t.co/h3SCnLySBI — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) December 18, 2022

That’s not much to go on, and someone asked him further about the banner, to which he replied:

The files contain placeholders for upcoming game — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) December 18, 2022

So if this is to be believed, that banner has data that proves that Mortal Kombat 12 is coming and that they already have banners in place to start promoting it when the time comes. Then again, that banner could easily have “placeholders” for another fighting game like Injustice 3, which has also been rumored to be the next title from NetherRealm Studios.

It’s not helping that Ed Boon keeps giving non-committal statements about what’s coming next. He’s already said that their next game will likely be unveiled “in the next six months” and that it’s one of the two games we’ve already mentioned.

But then, he recently posted a poll asking whether they should remake one of the DLC packs they made for Mortal Kombat. Why ask that if you weren’t already in the works with making that title?

As fans have noted, DC Comics is going through a major reshuffle right now, and that includes with the gaming department. They basically just scrapped the DCEU, and as a result, many question what their next video game title might be. Unfortunately, that might leave NetherRealm Studios out in the cold. For now, at least.

The point is that there are too many questions about what may happen and not enough evidence to say that one thing is likely to happen over the other. With the leaks, the polls, and the teases, we can easily say that NetherRealm is working on something big. But the question is, what. Also, when are we going to get the announcement about it?

